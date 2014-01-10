BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian shares provisionally edged up on Friday after earlier hitting their highest intraday level in nearly a week as stocks of software exporters rose after Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings beat market expectations.
Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 3.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 2.1 percent higher.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.18 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.1 percent higher. Both indexes earlier hit their highest intraday level since Jan 2. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.