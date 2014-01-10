MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian shares provisionally edged up on Friday after earlier hitting their highest intraday level in nearly a week as stocks of software exporters rose after Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings beat market expectations.

Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 3.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 2.1 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.18 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.1 percent higher. Both indexes earlier hit their highest intraday level since Jan 2. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)