MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian shares fell on Tuesday led by declines in software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on profit-taking after the recent run-up on better-than-expected quarterly results by peer Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services provisionally fell 1.64 percent while HCL Technologies Ltd ended 1.44 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.44 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.47 percent after gaining for two consecutive sessions.

However, Infosys Ltd provisionally ended 0.73 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)