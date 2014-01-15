MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian shares rallied on Wednesday to mark their highest close in five weeks as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank rose after data showing sharply easing inflation reinforced expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold.

ICICI Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp provisionally rose 2.3 percent each.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.14 percent marking its highest close since Dec. 9, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.25 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)