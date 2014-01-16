MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian shares fell on Thursday after earlier marking their highest levels in five weeks as mobile carriers such as Idea Cellular slumped on possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month after eight companies applied to bid.

Idea Cellular Ltd slumped 7.5 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage fall since May 2010, while Bharti Airtel Ltd provisionally fell 5 percent, the most since September 2013.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.21 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.1 percent, after earlier marking their highest intraday levels since Dec. 9. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)