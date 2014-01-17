MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian shares fell on Friday after Tata Consultancy Services slumped as its quarterly profit adjusted for other income lagged expectations, sparking some profit-taking in recently outpeforming software services exporters.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally fell 5.6 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage fall since May 2012, while Wipro Ltd fell 2.6 percent ahead of its results later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.88 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.76 percent, after marking their highest intraday levels since Dec. 9 on Thursday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)