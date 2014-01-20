MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian shares rose on Monday, snapping a two-session losing streak, as software services exporters gained after Wipro posted solid earnings and joined domestic rivals in giving a positive outlook for the sector.

Wipro shares provisionally closed up 3.78 percent after the company said late on Friday it is eyeing more lucrative financial industry contracts from Europe and the United States to catch up with its bigger rivals and looks to grow its sales by up to 4 percent in this quarter.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.61 percent to 21,192.88, while the broader NSE index closed 0.67 percent higher at 6,303.95. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)