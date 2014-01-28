US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, falling for a third consecutive session after earlier hitting their lowest intraday level in two months, as lenders such as Axis Bank were hit when the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates.
The NSE index provisionally lost 0.16 percent while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent, after both indexes earlier hit their lowest intraday level since Nov. 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss