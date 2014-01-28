MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, falling for a third consecutive session after earlier hitting their lowest intraday level in two months, as lenders such as Axis Bank were hit when the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates.

The NSE index provisionally lost 0.16 percent while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent, after both indexes earlier hit their lowest intraday level since Nov. 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)