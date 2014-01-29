MUMBAI Jan 29 India's NSE index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest close in two months as banks were hit after India's biggest private lender, ICICI Bank, said bad loans rose in the December-quarter.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally ended 1.6 percent lower while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell 0.6 percent.

The NSE index provisionally lost 0.1 percent, marking its lowest close since Nov. 28.

The benchmark BSE index also fell 0.1 percent, extending its losing streak for a fourth consecutive session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)