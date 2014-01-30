MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian shares fell for a fifth session on Thursday to mark their lowest in 10 weeks as blue chips including banks such as ICICI Bank slumped with the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing to scale back stimulus despite the turmoil in emerging markets.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally slumped 2 percent lower while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 2.2 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.68 percent, while NSE index lost 0.76 percent, extending their losing streaks for a fifth consecutive session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)