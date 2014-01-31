* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth a net $85.4 million in January, their smallest amount since they sold $902.5 million in August, when the rupee was hitting record lows against the dollar, exchange and regulatory data as of Thursday shows. * That reflects heavy selling in recent sessions as part of a sell-off in emerging markets since last week and the surprise rate hike in the central bank on Tuesday. * Foreign investors were net sellers in four of the previous five sessions in Indian shares, totalling $478 million in net outflows, according to regulatory and exchange data. * Strong foreign buying of Indian shares had helped propel BSE Index to record closing highs earlier this month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)