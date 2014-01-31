* Indian shares are expected to take cues from overseas investor flows and the rupee after a U.S. Federal Reserve taper-induced emerging market rout led the indexes to mark their lowest levels since November on Thursday. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth a net $85.4 million in January, the smallest amount since they sold $902.5 million in August, when the rupee was hitting record lows against the dollar, exchange and regulatory data as of Thursday shows. * Domestic shares have tumbled, marking a sharp turnaround since the BSE index posted a record closing high on Jan. 23, on the back of a rout in emerging markets and the Reserve Bank of India's unexpected hike in interest rates on Tuesday. * Advance GDP forecast for the current fiscal year will be watched with the government expecting 5 percent growth while private economists expect the numbers to come in below that. * The next week would also mark the final leg of large cap earnings. * Anil Ambani group stocks including Reliance Capital would be on watch ahead of earnings in second half of the week. * Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd results on Thursday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Earnings of Lupin Ltd, India mobile spectrum sale begins, January Manufacturing PMI (0500GMT) Tues: Jubilant Foodworks Bharat Forge results Wed: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India results; Services PMI (0500GMT) Thu: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Ambuja Cements, ACC earnings Fri: Tata Power, Reliance Capital, Reliance Communications earnings; Govt to release advance GDP data for current fiscal year (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)