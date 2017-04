* The NSE volatility index gains 7.8 percent, after earlier marking its highest intraday level since Dec. 9, reflecting the pressure on emerging markets. * The CBOE Emerging Markets ETF Volatility Index surged on Monday, marking its highest close since June 25, 2013. * VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge. * India's NSE index has fallen 5.5 percent over the previous seven sessions, while MSCI Emerging Markets index has dropped 3.9 percent over the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)