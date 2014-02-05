* Drug makers on India's BSE Index are likely to miss estimates when they report their December-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. * Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd are likely to miss consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts. * The drugmakers are among 11 companies on the BSE index that are yet to report October-December earnings. * Hindalco Industries Ltd may post the biggest earnings disappointment, missing its consensus forecasts by 10 percent as per StarMine SmartEstimates. * The table below shows by how much in percentage terms a listed company is expected to miss wider consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates. Company Predicted surprise Hindalco Industries -10 Cipla -8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -2.4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories -2 Tata Steel -0.9 Oil and Natural Gas Corp 0 Tata Power 0 Coal India 0.1 State Bank of India 0.1 Mahindra & Mahindra 0.1 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)