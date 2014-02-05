* Drug makers on India's BSE Index are likely to miss estimates
when they report their December-quarter earnings, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
* Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd are likely to
miss consensus forecasts, according to StarMine SmartEstimates,
which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated
analysts.
* The drugmakers are among 11 companies on the BSE index
that are yet to report October-December earnings.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd may post the biggest
earnings disappointment, missing its consensus forecasts by 10
percent as per StarMine SmartEstimates.
* The table below shows by how much in percentage terms a listed
company is expected to miss wider consensus forecasts, according
to StarMine SmartEstimates.
Company Predicted surprise
Hindalco Industries -10
Cipla -8
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -2.4
Dr Reddy's Laboratories -2
Tata Steel -0.9
Oil and Natural Gas Corp 0
Tata Power 0
Coal India 0.1
State Bank of India 0.1
Mahindra & Mahindra 0.1
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)