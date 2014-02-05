* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.05 percent * Asian shares got a welcome reprieve from selling on Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging markets found some backbone, which took some of the starch out of safe-haven bonds and the yen. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $196.3 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Foreign institutional investors sold a net $656.2 million in shares over the previous seven sessions since Jan. 23. * Earnings on Wednesday: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India * Also on watch, India Services PMI due 1030-1130 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)