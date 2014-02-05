* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange flat, while
the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is
down 0.05 percent
* Asian shares got a welcome reprieve from selling on Wednesday
as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging markets found
some backbone, which took some of the starch out of safe-haven
bonds and the yen.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $196.3 million on
Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Foreign institutional investors sold a net $656.2 million in
shares over the previous seven sessions since Jan. 23.
* Earnings on Wednesday: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,
Power Grid Corporation of India
* Also on watch, India Services PMI due 1030-1130 IST.
