* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 1 percent. * Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 5.76 billion rupees ($92.11 million) on Wednesday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 8.15 billion rupees. * Bank shares would be on watch as Indian bonds are expected to gain. The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited government bond switch by buying back securities worth 270 billion rupees ($4.3 billion). * Earnings on Thursday: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Ambuja Cements, ACC. ($1 = 62.5350 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)