* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.27
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 1 percent.
* Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as
investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging
markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 5.76 billion
rupees ($92.11 million) on Wednesday, exchange data shows, while
domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 8.15
billion rupees.
* Bank shares would be on watch as Indian bonds are
expected to gain. The Reserve Bank of India conducted a
much-awaited government bond switch by buying back securities
worth 270 billion rupees ($4.3 billion).
* Earnings on Thursday: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd,
Ambuja Cements, ACC.
($1 = 62.5350 Indian rupees)
