* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.83 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.64 percent. * Asian shares regained a measure of stability on Friday, stepping further away from five-month lows after a strong night on Wall Street and hopeful signs an upcoming crucial U.S. jobs report will put to bed some of the global growth concerns. * Foreign investors turning buyers and support at 200-day moving average seen helping shares, dealers say. * Overseas investors bought 107.5 million rupees ($1.72 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Friday: Jet Airways, Tata Power , Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications. * The government will release updated estimates for growth in the financial year to March 31. ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)