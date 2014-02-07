UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.83 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.64 percent. * Asian shares regained a measure of stability on Friday, stepping further away from five-month lows after a strong night on Wall Street and hopeful signs an upcoming crucial U.S. jobs report will put to bed some of the global growth concerns. * Foreign investors turning buyers and support at 200-day moving average seen helping shares, dealers say. * Overseas investors bought 107.5 million rupees ($1.72 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Friday: Jet Airways, Tata Power , Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications. * The government will release updated estimates for growth in the financial year to March 31. ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: