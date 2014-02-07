* The high costs charged for lending and borrowing on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd indicate shorts are building up, analysts say. * The average lending fee on BHEL in the NSE was at 2.54 rupees a share on Thursday, which on an annualised basis works out to 21.05 percent yield for the lender, NSE data shows. * Yogesh Radke, head of quantitative research at Edelweiss Securities Ltd, said interest on BHEL under the securities lending and borrowing scheme (SLBS) has surged. * "Under the SLBS mechanism, BHEL has witnessed active interest from borrowers in the past six-seven months. The borrowing happening at an average cost of 12-20 percent per annum indicates short aggression in the counters," Radke said. * BHEL shares down 0.22 percent at 0520 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)