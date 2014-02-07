* Shares in India's Aurobindo Pharma gain 3.2 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 539.85 rupees after it posted four-fold increase in profit to 4.17 billion rupees ($66.70 million) for the December quarter, beating some analysts estimates. * Analysts are keen to know the sustainability of the profits in the coming quarters in a conference call due at 0400 IST (1030 GMT). ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)