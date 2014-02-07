* Hopes of stability in Indian shares are rising after the BSE
and NSE indexes appear to have found support at
their 200-day moving averages after sustaining losses over the
previous two weeks as part of a rout in emerging markets.
* However, investors will also be eyeing U.S. jobs data later in
the day, which may help set expectations of the future shape of
Fed tapering.
* Foreign flows will be key after overseas investors extended
their selling streak for a seventh day on Friday although the
sale volumes decreased over last few sessions, provisional
exchange and regulatory data show.
* Economic data will also be key. On Friday, India said its
economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent in 2013/14, marginally
lower than the finance ministry's estimate of 5 percent growth.
* Next week India is due to post consumer price inflation and
industrial output.
* Blue-chips continue to post quarterly earnings, with Tata
Motors, Apollo Tyres, Coal India,
and Cipla due to post earnings.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: NMDC Ltd, Tata Motors earnings
Tues: Fed Chairman Yellen speech
Earnings: Tata Steel, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
Wed: India Jan CPI, Dec industrial output
Earnings: Apollo Tyres, Bharat Petroleum Corp
, Coal India, Cipla
Thurs: Earnings: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Indian Oil
Corp earnings
Fri: January WPI
China consumer price data
State Bank of India earnings
