* Hopes of stability in Indian shares are rising after the BSE and NSE indexes appear to have found support at their 200-day moving averages after sustaining losses over the previous two weeks as part of a rout in emerging markets. * However, investors will also be eyeing U.S. jobs data later in the day, which may help set expectations of the future shape of Fed tapering. * Foreign flows will be key after overseas investors extended their selling streak for a seventh day on Friday although the sale volumes decreased over last few sessions, provisional exchange and regulatory data show. * Economic data will also be key. On Friday, India said its economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent in 2013/14, marginally lower than the finance ministry's estimate of 5 percent growth. * Next week India is due to post consumer price inflation and industrial output. * Blue-chips continue to post quarterly earnings, with Tata Motors, Apollo Tyres, Coal India, and Cipla due to post earnings. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: NMDC Ltd, Tata Motors earnings Tues: Fed Chairman Yellen speech Earnings: Tata Steel, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories , Hindustan Petroleum Corp Wed: India Jan CPI, Dec industrial output Earnings: Apollo Tyres, Bharat Petroleum Corp , Coal India, Cipla Thurs: Earnings: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Indian Oil Corp earnings Fri: January WPI China consumer price data State Bank of India earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)