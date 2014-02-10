* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.30 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.37 percent. * Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. * Overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows. * Financial results on Monday: NMDC Ltd, Tata Motors ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)