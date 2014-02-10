* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.30
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.37 percent.
* Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that
Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S.
jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead
to keep investors cautious.
* Overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million)
worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak
to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows.
* Financial results on Monday: NMDC Ltd, Tata Motors
($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees)
