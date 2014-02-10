* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.04 percent, while
the NSE index is down 0.05 percent.
* Overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million)
worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak
to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows.
* ITC Ltd is down 0.4 percent while HDFC Bank
falls 0.3 percent.
* Consumer price inflation and industrial output data due later
in the week are keeping gains in check, dealers say.
* However Tata Motors is up 1.3 percent while NMDC
is up 2 percent on optimism ahead of their
December-quarter results later in the day.
* DLF Ltd surges 5 percent after the company said it
completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to
original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise value
of around $358 million.
