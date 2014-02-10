* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.04 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.05 percent. * Overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows. * ITC Ltd is down 0.4 percent while HDFC Bank falls 0.3 percent. * Consumer price inflation and industrial output data due later in the week are keeping gains in check, dealers say. * However Tata Motors is up 1.3 percent while NMDC is up 2 percent on optimism ahead of their December-quarter results later in the day. * DLF Ltd surges 5 percent after the company said it completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise value of around $358 million. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)