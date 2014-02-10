* Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies perceived as defensive gain on risk aversion after overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows, dealers say. * "Stable cash flows and lower volatility of Indian pharma stocks are leading to some flows in the sector ahead of key events like Yellen's speech and inflation data," a dealer said. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1.8 percent, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 1.9 percent and Cipla Ltd is higher 1.2 percent. * Caution is also seen ahead of consumer price inflation and industrial output data due later in the week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)