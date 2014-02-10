* Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies perceived as
defensive gain on risk aversion after overseas investors sold
2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million) worth of Indian shares on
Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day,
provisional exchange data shows, dealers say.
* "Stable cash flows and lower volatility of Indian pharma
stocks are leading to some flows in the sector ahead of key
events like Yellen's speech and inflation data," a dealer said.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1.8 percent,
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 1.9 percent and
Cipla Ltd is higher 1.2 percent.
* Caution is also seen ahead of consumer price inflation and
industrial output data due later in the week.
