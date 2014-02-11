* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.17 percent while
the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent.
* Tata Motors Ltd surges 3.7 percent after the
company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a
year-and-a-half on strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land
Rover vehicles.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.7 percent after
earnings at U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
beat estimates, traders said.
* Tata Steel gains 1.1 percent on optimism ahead of
its December-quarter results later in the day.
* Caution expected ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony
before the U.S. Congress later in the day.
* Also, foreign investors sold Indian shares for an eighth
consecutive session on Monday, totalling sales of $655 million.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)