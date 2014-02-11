* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.17 percent while the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd surges 3.7 percent after the company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a year-and-a-half on strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.7 percent after earnings at U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beat estimates, traders said. * Tata Steel gains 1.1 percent on optimism ahead of its December-quarter results later in the day. * Caution expected ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the U.S. Congress later in the day. * Also, foreign investors sold Indian shares for an eighth consecutive session on Monday, totalling sales of $655 million. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)