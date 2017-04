* Indian railway stocks fall after the interim railway budget unveiled on Wednesday lacked any major capital spending announcement, dealers say. * Although broadly expectations of any major announcement had been low, some traders had bet on a potential positive surprise leading to the announcement. * The Indian railway budget kept passenger fares and freight rates unchanged. * Kernex Microsystems (India) slumps 5.8 percent, Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers is down 2.7 percent and Titagarh Wagons falls 2.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)