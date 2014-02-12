* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.53 percent and the broader Nifty index higher 0.48 percent, led by gains in oil and gas stocks. * Reliance Industries gains 1.8 percent on value-buying after falling 2 percent on Tuesday after Delhi chief minister ordered an investigation into company Chairman Mukesh Ambani and policymakers over gas pricing. * Bharat Petroleum Corporation gains 2.1 percent on optimism ahead of its December-quarter results later in the day. * Among other oil and gas companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation gains 2.5 percent while GAIL (India) is up 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)