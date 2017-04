MUMBAI Feb 13 Shares in India's Cipla Ltd fell 5.5 percent in pre-open trade after company's December quarter profit fell by 16.5 percent to 2.84 billion rupees, lagging some analysts estimates.

Company's operational margins for December-quarter at 18.1 percent were lowest in nearly 11 quarters, weighed down by higher research and development expenditure and staff costs, analysts say. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)