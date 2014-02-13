* BSE index falls 1.25 pct, NSE index down 1.36 pct
* Cipla slumps 7.9 pct, its biggest fall in nearly 5 yrs
* Blue chips end lower tracking global markets
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday to post their biggest drop in one-and-a-half
weeks as Cipla and Coal India slumped following disappointing
earnings, while other blue chips tracked weaker global markets.
The market ended weaker, snapping two days of gains that had
left indexes at their highest close of the month in the previous
session, even after data late on Wednesday showed consumer
inflation slowing more than expected to a two-year low in
January.
Traders said the data was welcome and would likely raise
expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will leave interest
rates on hold at its April 1 policy review, but pointed to
reasons for caution.
Lingering uncertainty about the global economy is keeping
shares worldwide under pressure. Although foreign institutional
investors bought shares worth 2.12 billion rupees ($34.14
million) on Wednesday, they have been heavy sellers since late
January.
India is also due to release wholesale price inflation
numbers for January on Friday, while the finance minister is due
to present the government's interim budget on Monday, ahead of
elections due by May.
"Our markets are waiting for a correction. As of now, there
are no triggers left for our markets. Our earnings season is
going to end and expectations of a stable government are still
several months away," said Mehraboon Irani, head, private client
group at Nirmal Bang.
"Any fall in global equities will have a major impact on
our markets."
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.25 percent lower
at 20,193.35, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since
Feb. 3 after gaining 0.6 percent over the previous two sessions.
The broader NSE index fell 1.36 percent after
gaining 0.5 percent over the previous two sessions.
Shares of Cipla slumped 7.86 percent, their
biggest single-day fall since May 2009, as worries about high
costs on the drugmaker's profit margins triggered stock rating
downgrades by some brokerages.
Coal India, the world's largest coal miner by
output, fell 3.52 percent after reporting its third straight
decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, on softer prices at
coal auctions and lower sales volumes.
Energy stocks such as Reliance Industries fell
1.28 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation lost
3.39 percent as investors took profit after Wednesday's gains.
Banking stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd fell 2.01
percent and ICICI Bank dropped 1.56 percent, with some
traders citing some disappointment that core consumer price
inflation in January remained at 8 percent, similar to December.
However, shares in Credit Analysis and Research
closed 4.3 percent higher after rising as much as 6 percent,
after the company said its major shareholders are exploring a
share sale.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar down, Aussie sinks on poor jobs data
* Oil slips towards $108; IEA helps curb losses
* Italian leadership squabble weighs as shares halt hot run
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)