* Shares of Indian power companies gain after
activist-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief
minister of Delhi on Friday, frustrated by obstacles put in the
way of an anti-corruption bill.
* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.1 percent, while
Tata Power Company Ltd is up 1.4 percent.
* Kejriwal was elected in part on a promise of lowering
electricity tariffs for millions of Delhi's voters and in
December had asked the state auditor to look into the accounts
of power distribution companies to see if they were
profiteering.
* The Delhi government had asked the region's power regulator to
revoke the licences of two electricity distributors if they fail
to supply power, drawing criticism from the companies.
* Billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure runs two
electricity distribution companies in the national capital in a
joint venture with the Delhi government.
