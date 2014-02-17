* BSE index gains 0.48 pct; NSE index up 0.41 pct
* Banks rise on govt meeting fiscal deficit target
* Defensive stocks like technology and pharma to gain
traction - analyst
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian shares rose on Monday,
with auto stocks leading the gains after the finance minister
proposed excise duty cuts to boost sales hurt by a slowing
economy.
The gains were modest as the interim budget by Palaniappan
Chidambaram largely stuck to expected lines, delivering on its
fiscal deficit commitments by containing expenditure. It lacked
any major policy announcements and limited itself to tax sops
for some industries.
"Other than a few tax cuts, I don't see any major measure on
the policy front, which was technically not even expected. The
budget was exactly what it was anticipated and there were no
surprises. So, investors did not take a larger bet based on
that," said Hansal Thacker, director at Lalkar Securities.
Defensive stocks like technology and pharma would continue
to attract interest, he added.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.48 percent higher
at 20,464.06, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.41
percent at 6,073.30.
Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 158.6 million
rupees ($2.6 million) on Friday, exchange data showed.
Auto shares rose after the finance minister proposed excise
duty reductions on small cars, two-wheelers, commercial and
larger vehicles in the interim budget for 2014/15. Two-wheeler
maker Hero Motor Corp gained 1.83 percent, while
utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.62
percent.
Bank stocks also rose, with HDFC Bank gaining 1.34
percent, while ICICI Bank was up 2.09 percent,
tracking positive sentiment from the government's planned
borrowing and fiscal deficit targets and infusion of $1.8
billion into state-run banks.
Shares of power companies gained, with Tata Power
closing 4.87 percent higher after activist-turned-politician
Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi on Friday,
frustrated by obstacles put in the way of an anti-corruption
bill.
Jet Airways ended up 3.26 percent on expectations
that Etihad may be forced to make an open offer to retail
shareholders after the market regulator served notice to the Abu
Dhabi-based airline, a source told Reuters.
Among the decliners, DLF lost 1.69 percent after
its December-quarter net profit lagged estimates when adjusted
for 1.92 billion rupees of tax credit.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)