* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.71 percent, recovering from an early fall, while the broader NSE index is also up 0.74 percent, marking their highest intraday levels since Jan. 29. * Bank shares gain 1.5 percent adding to Monday's 1.2 percent rise after the finance minister announced a fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of the GDP, its lowest since 2007/08, and a gross market borrowing of 5.97 trillion rupees ($96.15 billion), below market expectations. * HDFC Bank rises 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank gains 1.4 percent. * Shares also get a boost after overseas investors bought Indian stock worth 5.22 billion rupees ($84.28 million) on Monday. * Also, pharmaceutical shares gain on defensive buying. Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd is up 1.6 percent while Lupin gains 1.7 percent.