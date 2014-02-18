MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian shares rose to a near three-week closing high on Tuesday, with banks extending gains on the government's budget commitment to maintaining the fiscal deficit, while firm global prices lifted metal stocks. The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.71 percent higher at 20,609.53 points while the broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.76 percent at 6,119.35 points. The gains were also supported by strong buying by overseas investors, who bought Indian stocks worth 5.22 billion rupees ($84.28 million) on Monday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)