* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gain 1.5 percent after the company got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell a drug to treat Osteoporosis, a bone-weakening disease. * Currently the drug, Ibandronate Sodium, is marketed by Roche under the brand name Bovina. * "Bovina generated an annual sales of $82 million in 2012. Currently, Sun Pharma is the only generic player to have final approval for this product," brokerage Sharekhan said in a note on Wednesday. * More players would be able to sell the drug after its patent expiry on Sept. 2, 2014, Sharekhan said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)