MUMBAI Mar 6 India's benchmark BSE index
rose as much as 1 percent to a record high on Thursday,
extending a recent rally as continued buying by foreign
investors boosted blue chips such as ICICI Bank.
The BSE index hit a record high of 21,492.49, surpassing its
previous historic high of 21,483.74 points posted in December
last year, while the broader NSE index was just half a
percentage away from its all-time high.
The strong rally has defied expectations that foreign
investors would grow more cautious as the Federal Reserve
continues to withdraw its monetary stimulus and ahead of general
elections set to kick off on April 7.
Instead, overseas investors have bought heavily into India
as a sharply narrowing current account deficit and a more stable
rupee have increased confidence in a country that only last year
was in the midst of its biggest market turmoil since the balance
of payments crisis of 1991.
"The rally has more legs to go. Positivity around elections,
improving macro, it's all falling in place" said Deven Choksey,
managing director at K R Choksey Securities.
The BSE index was up 0.8 percent at 0918 GMT. The broader
NSE index was up 0.9 percent, not far from its record
high of 6,415.25 points hit on Dec. 9.
The rally comes as foreign investors have been buyers of
Indian shares for 14 consecutive sessions for a net total of
about $900 million.
India is the only share market after Indonesia to turn
positive for the year among the "Fragile Five" economies, or
those countries whose large current account deficits were seen
as making them particularly vulnerable to foreign outflows.
In India, the current account deficit has narrowed sharply,
to 0.9 percent of gross domestic product in the October-December
quarter, according to data on Wednesday, improving sharply from
the record high of 4.8 percent of GDP in the year ended in March
2013.
The improving current account deficit, and the strong
foreign inflows, have also boosted the rupee, which is
up 12.2 percent since hitting a record low in late August.
Blue chips have been the main drivers of the rally. On
Thursday, ICICI Bank gained 3.1 percent while and
Reliance Industries rose 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)