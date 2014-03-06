* BSE index gains 1.11 pct; NSE ends 1.15 pct higher
* India's BSE index marks all-time high of 21,525.14
* Mid- and small-cap stocks outperform large-caps
* Anil Ambani group stocks surge
(Updates to add stocks, quotes)
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, March 6 India's benchmark BSE index hit
a record high while the NSE index closed just off its all-time
high, as steady buying by foreign investors continued to drive a
rally in blue chips such as ICICI Bank.
The BSE index's record high of 21,525.14 surpassed
its previous historic milestone of 21,483.74 hit on Dec. 9 last
year. The broader NSE index ended only 0.2 percent off
its record of 6,415.25 hit on the same date.
The strong rally has defied expectations that foreign
investors would grow more cautious as the Federal Reserve
continues to withdraw its monetary stimulus and ahead of the
general elections set to kick off on April 7.
Instead, overseas investors have bought heavily into India
as a sharply narrowing current account deficit and a more stable
rupee have increased confidence in a country that only last year
was in the midst of its biggest market turmoil since the balance
of payments crisis of 1991.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $119.46
million on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a 14th
consecutive day for a net of about $900 million, provisional
exchange data showed.
"It's a little more than what we had really expected.
Pre-election run up is helping but some short term correction is
possible," said Paras Adenwala, managing director at Capital
Portfolio Advisors.
The BSE index rose 1.11 percent, or 237.01 points, to end at
21,513.87, having gained 4.9 percent since the start of
February.
The NSE index gained 1.15 percent, or 72.50 points, to end
at 6,401.15.
The rally comes at a time when foreign investors have been
buyers of Indian shares for 14 consecutive sessions for a net
total of about $900 million.
India is the only share market after Indonesia to turn
positive for the year among the "Fragile Five" economies, or
those countries whose large current account deficits were seen
as making them particularly vulnerable to foreign outflows.
In India, the current account deficit has narrowed sharply,
to 0.9 percent of gross domestic product in the October-December
quarter, according to data on Wednesday, improving sharply from
the record high of 4.8 percent of GDP in the year ended in March
2013.
The improving current account deficit, and the strong
foreign inflows, have also boosted the rupee, which is
up 12.2 percent since hitting a record low in late August.
Blue chips have been the main drivers of the rally. On
Thursday, ICICI Bank gained 3.1 percent and Reliance
Industries rose 1.9 percent.
The gains were widespread with the BSE mid-cap index
rising 1.21 percent, including a 3.6 percent gain in
Crompton Greaves .
The small-cap index ended up 1.22 percent.
Shares that are part of billionaire Anil Ambani's group were
also noticeable gainers: Reliance Infrastructure rose
9.9 percent, while Reliance Power gained 5.2 percent.
Among stocks that fell, AstraZeneca Pharma India
plunged 9.2 percent after its board late on Wednesday deferred a
proposal to delist the company.
Tata Motors also fell 0.3 percent, adding to
Wednesday's 0.8 percent loss, on profit-taking after marking its
record high of 420.70 rupees on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Indulal PM and Dipika Lalwani; Editing
by Rafael Nam and Anupama Dwivedi)