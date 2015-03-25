* BSE index down 0.11 pct; NSE index falls 0.14 pct
* Blue-chips drop; Ranbaxy, Tata Motors gain
MUMBAI, March 25 Indian shares edged down on
Wednesday to their near six-week lows and were heading for a
sixth straight session of falls, as caution ahead of the expiry
of monthly derivatives and the end of the fiscal year hit
blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro.
Shares have retreated since hitting record highs early this
month, as analysts warned about waning momentum and low trading
volumes ahead of the end of the fiscal year at the end of March.
Caution also prevailed ahead of the monthly derivatives
expiry due on Thursday, although broader losses were capped as
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose after receiving
final regulatory approvals for its merger with Ranbaxy
Laboratories.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd rose 0.9 percent after
its board approved raising of 75 billion rupees through a rights
issue.
"Volumes are low and people are not taking big bets.
Overseas investors are also likely to reduce exposure and
waiting for the next trigger," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
"Markets are likely to trade range-bound for a week or so.
We expect momentum in the second week of April only."
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.11 percent,
while the broader NSE index was lower 0.14 percent.
Both the indexes hit their lowest level since Feb. 10.
Blue-chips fell with Larsen & Toubro down 2.1 percent and
State Bank of India lower 1.4 percent.
Shares of IPCA Laboratories fell as much as 13.6
percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned most
imports from two of the drugmaker's production plants.
But among winners, Sun Pharmaceutical gained 2.4 percent,
while Ranbaxy added 1.9 percent after a top official from Sun
Pharma said the merger would deliver $250 million synergies in a
year.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)