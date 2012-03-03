By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, March 2 Indian shares ended flat
in a short special trading session on Saturday as investors
remained cautious ahead of results from state elections due this
week.
Shares in Indian hospitality firm EIH rose as much
as 15 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange after a subsidiary of
Reliance Industries bought an additional 3.73 percent
stake for 1.92 billion rupees.
The exchange was open on Saturday to test a new software.
The main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.19 percent
at 17,636.99. The 50-share NSE index closed 0.05 percent
higher at 5,359.40. There was 1.2 gainer for every loser in a
total volume of 112 million shares in the broader market.
"There were no volumes and the trade was lackluster," said
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and
Advisors in New Delhi. He said hotel stocks were in focus
following Reliance Industries' move on EIH.
Election results in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and
Punjab, are due to be announced next week. A good showing in the
state elections would be a boost for the ruling Congress party
and could help revive stalled policy reforms.
Shares in Cipla Ltd, fell as much as 1.5 percent
after it said the company has received a government notice
seeking 4.25 billion rupees due to overpricing of certain drugs.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)