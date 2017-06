MUMBAI, Feb 28 India's main stock indexes extend fall on Thursday to three-month lows after the budget proposed higher-than-expected FY14 gross borrowing estimate of 6.29 trillion rupees, stoking worries about inflation and there by growth. Public sector banking shares were leading the fall with State Bank of India falling 5.5 percent. The BSE benchmark index was down 1.6 percent, after gaining as much as 0.88 percent before the budget. The NSE 50-stock index fell 1.87 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)