MUMBAI, July 8 Indian shares fell on Monday led by lenders such as ICICI Bank as the rupee's slump to a record low sparked fears of continued foreign outflows and cemented expectations the central bank would avoid cutting interest rates.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.1 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.85 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.91 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)