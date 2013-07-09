MUMBAI, July 9 Indian shares rose on Tuesday as a recovery in the rupee from a record low in the previous session boosted blue-chips such as HDFC Bank, highlighting how the fortunes of the currency have become a determining factor across markets.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally rose 1.5 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 3.3 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.81 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)