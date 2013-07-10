BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
MUMBAI, July 10 India's benchmark index ended nearly 1 percent down on Wednesday as IndusInd Bank fell after its quarterly earning disappointed investors, sparking caution about the upcoming reporting season.
IndusInd Bank Ltd provisionally ended 2.4 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers