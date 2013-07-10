MUMBAI, July 10 India's benchmark index ended nearly 1 percent down on Wednesday as IndusInd Bank fell after its quarterly earning disappointed investors, sparking caution about the upcoming reporting season.

IndusInd Bank Ltd provisionally ended 2.4 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)