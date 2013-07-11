MUMBAI, July 11 Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent to their highest levels since early June as blue-chips such as ITC staged a broad recovery from recent falls on hopes that the U.S. monetary stimulus would not end as early as feared.

Blue-chips led gains, with ITC Ltd provisionally rising 2.1 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 3.1 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.95 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 2.04 percent, marking their biggest daily percentage gains since June 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)