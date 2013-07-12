MUMBAI, July 12 Indian shares rose about 1.5 percent on Friday marking their highest close in 1-1/2 months as Infosys surged after it defied some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast.

Infosys Ltd provisionally closed up 10.9 percent after earlier marking its highest intraday level in nearly two years while its rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd also ended 2.9 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally closed up 1.54 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up gaining 1.25 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)