MUMBAI, July 15 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Monday to mark their highest close in 1-1/2 months as optimism about upcoming earnings results and wholesale inflation data that was in line with expectations boosted blue chips.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally rose 1.9 percent, gaining for a fourth day ahead of its earnings results due this week.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.36 percent, to their highest close since May 30. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)