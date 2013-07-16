BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial firms slumped after the central bank raised short-term interest rates in a bid to curb the rupee's slide.
IDFC Ltd provisionally fell 7.1 percent, while Yes Bank Ltd fell 9.8 percent and IndusInd Bank Ltd ended 7.5 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.74 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.13 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------