MUMBAI, July 16 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial firms slumped after the central bank raised short-term interest rates in a bid to curb the rupee's slide.

IDFC Ltd provisionally fell 7.1 percent, while Yes Bank Ltd fell 9.8 percent and IndusInd Bank Ltd ended 7.5 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.74 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.13 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)