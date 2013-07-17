MUMBAI, July 17 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as consumer goods shares such as Hindustan Unilever surged to record highs on growth prospects and their more defensive nature in an uncertain market environment.

Hindustan Unilver Ltd provisionally rose 9.1 percent, after earlier making an all-time high at 699.35 rupees, while ITC Ltd ended 2.3 percent higher after hitting a record high of 370.40 rupees earlier.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.17 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)