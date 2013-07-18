MUMBAI, July 18 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Thursday to close at their highest in 1-1/2 months after Axis Bank surged on better-than- expected June-quarter results sparking rally in other banking stocks as well.

Axis Bank Ltd provisionally rose 4.03 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 3 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.08 percent, marking their second consecutive session of gains. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)