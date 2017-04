MUMBAI, July 19 India's benchmark stock index ended flat after rising to its highest intraday level in nearly two months as HDFC fell after its June-quarter earnings missed estimates while blue chips such as Sun Pharma declined on profit-booking.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd provisionally fell 3.5 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 3.7 percent lower after hitting its all-time high on Thursday.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)