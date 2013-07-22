MUMBAI, July 22 India's benchmark index posted
slight gains on Monday after hitting its highest in two months
led by gains in stocks such as HDFC on value buying, but Larsen
& Toubro Ltd slumped after posting earnings that
disappointed.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
provisionally rose 3.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd
ended 1.6 percent higher.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares fell 7.6 percent
after the company said earnings slumped 12.5 percent in the June
quarter from a year earlier, missing consensus estimates by a
wide margin.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.02 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.04 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)