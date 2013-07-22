MUMBAI, July 22 India's benchmark index posted slight gains on Monday after hitting its highest in two months led by gains in stocks such as HDFC on value buying, but Larsen & Toubro Ltd slumped after posting earnings that disappointed.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd provisionally rose 3.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 1.6 percent higher.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares fell 7.6 percent after the company said earnings slumped 12.5 percent in the June quarter from a year earlier, missing consensus estimates by a wide margin.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.04 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)