MUMBAI, July 23 India's benchmark index rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday to mark its highest close in 2-1/2 years as consumer goods shares rallied to record highs with investors shifting to defensive stocks in an uncertain economic environment.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 1.9 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 3.3 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.67 percent, rising for a fifth consecutive day, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)