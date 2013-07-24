MUMBAI, July 24 India's benchmark BSE index fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, retreating from its highest close in 2-1/2 years in the previous session, as lenders such as IndusInd Bank slumped after the central bank further tightened cash conditions to shore up the rupee.

IndusInd Bank provisionally fell 8.4 percent, while Yes Bank ended 13 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.91 percent after five consecutive sessions of gains, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.44 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)